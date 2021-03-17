Transcript for NYC moves to dismiss 700 prostitution cases

They queens district attorney today requested the court to dismiss hundreds of cases against people. Charge of loitering for the purpose of prostitution. Here to blog you quit agrees with that request he said today. Sex workers are often victims of sex trafficking which he called a horrible evil crime. But we also have to support those. Who are the survivors we have to support the sex workers we have to do something different conception we have in our legal system is broken we need to change it. We'll since taking office queens DA has not prosecuted a single person charged with the loitering law she says. It's far too often targets women trans people of people color based solely on their parents.

