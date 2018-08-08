NYC moves to rein in Uber with cap on ride-hail vehicles

New York City is reining in the growth of Uber and other app-based ride services with a temporary cap on new cars picking up fares.
The New York City Council approved a cap on the number of apple based vehicles becoming the first city in the country to do so. At a City Council approve that package of bills that will halt to new licenses for over lift and other ride hail vehicles for one year. The legislation also allows the city to set a minimum pay rate for drivers. The mayor says he looks forward to signing that bill now while drivers may be celebrating over released a statement criticizing the cap saying it threatens. A reliable transportation option and does nothing to fix the subway is sort eased congestion.

