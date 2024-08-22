NYC parks employee charged in killing of migrant

Arturo Jose Rodriguez Marcano, 30, from Venezuela, was shot in the chest at a Brooklyn migrant encampment on July 21.

August 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live