Transcript for NYC to reopen elementary schools for in-person learning

Beginning the week of Monday December 7 New York City public schools will begin to reopen. We will begin. With elementary schools K to five. And our pre K three K public school centers. And then later that week on Thursday December 10 our districts every five special education programs. So New York City public schools will be reopening in phases. Starting. On Monday December 7. All al-Qaeda five programs whether they're standalone or part of a bigger school those grades will come back. And those pre K three K senators. Why because we know first of all studies consistently show that younger kids are having less of negative experience. And there's less concern about the spread when it comes to younger kids. Also the demands that our parents are going through and I feel for all our parents who are experiencing so many challenges right now. How important it is for them to other younger kids in school. How important it is at that age both educationally. And socially but also in terms of how parents. Juggle all the challenges in their life. We do why would dress schools that happened to be in the orange zone areas of the city has just a small part of the city right now. But we will work to open though schools as well following the very clear state guidelines. The state guidelines require a lot. We will work to meet those goals and reopen those schools as early as the week of December 7 we will have testing that is going to go from. Monthly and every school to weekly in every school. We will have consent forms required. For attendance and want to emphasize this. Students will not be able to attend school west they have a consent form on record period this is something for everyone's health and safety.

