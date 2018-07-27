NYC strangling suspect used Tinder to find victims, police say

Danueal Drayton, 27, was arrested in Los Angeles where he allegedly held a woman against her will.
1:20 | 07/27/18

Transcript for NYC strangling suspect used Tinder to find victims, police say
One woman who raped and another strain gold in the span of about two weeks tonight beat LAPD announcing the arrest of 27 year old Daniel Drake and in North Hollywood. He's accused of murder rape and false imprisonment. Police found him with a woman who was tie up. Straighten already won it in New York where investigators say he used tender to prey on is the dumpster. Common denominator in these two cases one being America. What being a rain is dating web site. Just last week a father found the lifeless body of 29 year old Samantha Stewart in Queens. Terry could turn her over on what the church to seek courtesy cause among them it's you know response. When Paterno writes he. She was that. Police believe the registered nurse Matt Drake and online. And met in a public space for the first state he this same man they suspect raped a 23 year old woman in Brooklyn. On Tuesday afternoon the LE PD arrested for eaten while he allegedly held the woman against her will in North Hollywood. Authorities stressing his MO is Lorena victims on nine. So this individual is known to us and it is believed by us that this individual. Uses dating web sites to be equipment and that victimize these web.

{"id":56864389,"title":"NYC strangling suspect used Tinder to find victims, police say","duration":"1:20","description":"Danueal Drayton, 27, was arrested in Los Angeles where he allegedly held a woman against her will.","url":"/US/video/nyc-strangling-suspect-tinder-find-victims-police-56864389","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
