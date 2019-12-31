Transcript for NYC woman falls through roof of building

What a woman disappeared from a party and no hole early Sunday her friends thought that she had left the police issued actually fallen ten feet into a gap between two buildings. And was stuck there. Neighbors in the Mott street building heard the woman's cries for help. And called police and EMS crew broke a wall on the third fort pull the 36 year old to safety. She had been stuck for about happen she was taken to the hospital just get kicked out. She says there was a cover over the gap but it had given way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.