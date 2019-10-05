Transcript for NYPD commissioner urges Congress to help officers still dying from 9/11

Developing this morning the NYPD commissioner is calling on congress to continue to fund the as a drove an act an opinion piece just posted to abcnews.com. The op Ed comes on the same day 47. Names will be added to the fallen heroes memorial inside. One police plaza an Eyewitness News reporter Derek Wallace joins us live in lower Manhattan. And Shirley Chan commissioner James O'Neill using that memorial ceremony today as a call to action urging congress. Two sure up funding to this victim's compensation fund. For victims of the 9/11 attacks today the department as an at 47 names of police officers who died in the last two years. All from 9/11 related diseases. To their police memorial wall it's part of peace officers Memorial Day. Granted a new op Ed that is being published an abcnews.com. About right now wow O Neal makes a case for increasing funding. Of the 9/11 victims compensation fund which is actually due to close next year. Also five billion dollars congress authorized they paid out 21000 claims to the tune of 2.3 seven billion dollars. And there's still about 171000. More claims ago. He writes the time has come to recognize that we cannot place a finex a financial cap or temp oral limit on this slow moving human crisis. We must recognize that our estimates of the damage done were too low. In both point ten and 4015. And that the current plan to close out the fun by December 20/20. Is unrealistic and to practice in perspective those 47 names that there adding today those 47 people who died the last two years from 9/11 related diseases. Compare that. To the 23 who died on 9/11 itself. Reporting live here in lower Manhattan under wall or channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.