Transcript for NYPD cop involved in apparent chokehold faces charges

Eyewitness News reporter and. I'd say that's not queens criminal court hearing came gardens queens where yes the officer was arraigned on video. This afternoon. The charge is second degree strangulation. For using an illegal child goal on a suspect in police custody. Police officials as you know moved quickly to release the video had to make the Iraq. In the body cam video. They officers are being taunted and Kirstie after they were called to the boardwalk in Far Rockaway on reports of disorderly conduct. They all get out of hand minutes later when the officers say the man of the black tank top Ricky Bellevue. We'll make a threatening gesture that is not seen on video. In seconds is taken down cell phone video from his friend show Bellevue in what appears to be a chokehold. He will lose consciousness momentarily. Before he is placed under arrest. Laurie Zito is belt use attorney. The charges would be dropped against Bellevue. And instead officer David F and door was charged with using an illegal chokehold under the State's new police reform law. But the officer is that accused of police misconduct before. Into play fourteen he was charged with a pistol whipping a sixteen year old boy after a marijuana arrest. He claimed the boy tripped and fell and although the video showed otherwise at that a door was acquitted in a bench trial. With the movement. His attorney says bill he's suffered a cut on his head. And said her client is bipolar. His supporters say he should have been treated. Differently by the police are certain. Laura can tell he was treated and released. For his injuries the officer pleaded not guilty he was released on his own recognizance this afternoon. If he's convicted he could face up to seven years in state prison. Nor his attorney could be reached for barbecue gardens queens NJ Murphy channel seven eyewitness.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.