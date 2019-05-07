Transcript for NYPD officers pay for groceries of woman accused of shoplifting

I've been kind story today about three New York officers she gets it at a photo. Paying for a woman's groceries at the whole foods in union square security at the store had stopped at the woman because they say should we shoplifting for the officers intervened. They reach into their own pockets and paid for her mood instead of arresting her last night we spoke to the man who took the picture and witnessed this act of kindness. That was a really moving moment it was a really nice moment for. People. It was compassionate and that the woman obviously was really really grateful. Chief of department Terrence Monahan tweeted about the act of kindness identifying the be kind cops as lieutenant SoHo and officers' whereabouts and Rivera. He calls them kind hearted and praise them. For quietly doing good deeds obviously was. The person who took the picture who publicize this they otherwise would is kept amounts shipment on the play and gave me goosebumps and that's not because the studios Cole yeah half while. That too good but it's freezing in here but I but awesome awesome story that is.

