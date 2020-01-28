Transcript for NYPD warns New Yorkers about Central Park coyotes

The NY PDA is advising New Yorkers on what to do with one encounters. A coyote. Yes this is coming after our recent sightings in Central Park. The Central Park precinct sends out a tweet telling people not to think any coyotes under any circumstances. They're also advising only to observe them from distance and make sure pats are safe. If approached make yourself look bigger by putting your arms up and making loud noises. You can find more tips from police on our free ABC 7 and why am.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.