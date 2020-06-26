Former Obama Ebola czar on COVID pandemic: ‘We should all be concerned’

More
Joe Biden campaign adviser Ronald Klain discusses what actions elected leaders should be taking to confront the COVID-19 surge.
4:52 | 06/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Obama Ebola czar on COVID pandemic: ‘We should all be concerned’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:52","description":"Joe Biden campaign adviser Ronald Klain discusses what actions elected leaders should be taking to confront the COVID-19 surge.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71464187","title":"Former Obama Ebola czar on COVID pandemic: ‘We should all be concerned’","url":"/US/video/obama-ebola-czar-covid-pandemic-concerned-71464187"}