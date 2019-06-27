Transcript for Off-duty officer in critical condition after being shot in the head

Just blocks away from Chicago police headquarters between Clark drove all studio observe becomes the city's lead his shooting victim. Less than two hours after finishing his shift this tragic event reminds us that Chicago police officers. Are not immune to gun violence that affects our city. Around 1:30 this morning the off duty officer was in a Jeep with a woman pork near 37 in Indiana when a black Soto pulled up behind them and someone fired about twenty shots. The shot scored through the back window hitting him in the back of the head. When you hear some shots you go another way. And I went in our house bolsters nearby heard the gunshots. Did it goes. Connolly. He was rushing the University of Chicago medical center where he underwent emergency surgery this morning it is encouraging known. Confuse us that the officer in question is showing signs of improvement. It is also that. The officers in the sixth district are standing behind him and Brett the hospital last night. And all prayed together that he would make a full recovery. The 25 year old victim is the sort of retired Chicago police officer he has been on the force for two years covering this outside alongside superintendent Eddie Johnson son. That I have no doubt that this officer. Has seen his share of gun violence while working in the sixth district. Legal guys have had a significant impact on a lot of neighborhoods in this city. Today the same violence has left one round clinging to life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.