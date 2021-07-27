Transcript for Officer Daniel Hodges testifies on Jan. 6 insurrection

America Merrill's off so hard it is to summarize whose testimony. Good morning to the committee members of the press and the country. The members of the committee and like to thank you for your invitation today to provide my town. My knowledge and experiences from January 6 2021. As the chairman mentions how a member of civil servants unit 42. As working in that capacity on the damn question. We started that day at 7:30 AM and our Simon at the time was to maintain high visibility. On constitution avenue and namely the blocks leading up to presidents park. Where then president Donald Trump was holding his gathering. My particular station was in front of 1111. Constitution avenue where I stood on foot. As the crowd poured down the street and end at the park. There were significant number of men dressed in tactical gear intimate gathering. Oh wearing ballistic vests helmets goggles military face masks backpacks. And without identifiable visible law enforcement or military pact is. They appeared to be prepared for much more than listening to politicians speak in a park. Two of my colleagues were approached by a group of three to four Secmen. They were white men in good shape with low during tests equipment Molly pouches. There were indeed use or battle dress uniform pants tactical boots black sunglasses and short haircuts. They had radios and when was equipped with an earpiece. After bitter small top one of the mass my colleagues something the affect us is this all the manpower you have do you really think you're going to be able to stop all these people. Dumbfounded my colleagues simply expressed they didn't understand but the speaker meant. And the group continued on. As the day went on and speakers in the park said their piece I'm under the crowd and radium. Over the radio I heard or done recovery unit working constantly monitoring those in the crowd suspected of carrying firearms making arrests and seizures when possible. Multiple gun arrests were made to generate excessive sentence against those attending likely had attended a plan to attend all terms gathering. Unfortunately did the course of events that day and we'll never know exactly how many were carrying firearms and other lethal weapons. I don't know what time it was but eventually the flow trapped the foot traffic reversed with people leaving presents part traveling eastbound down constitution avenue towards the United States capitol. At approximately 12:30 PM I noticed a commotion about half blocked my east saw a crowd stern coalesce around two figures. I ran to where they Wear and found a confrontation at the intersection of tenth and constitution avenue northwest. One count of crests protester a black man was backpedaling away from a white man and a trump labeled face mask was closely following him with an outstretched arm. Myself and my colleagues first arrived in physically supreme the two but a crowd of Donald Trump's people had gathered. They attempt to debate the counter protester into attacking shouting insults such as your mother's a and accusing of hiding behind the cops. Eventually enough MPD members had gathered to move along the crowd. He continued eastbound toward the capitol building and the counter protestor depart northbound on tenth street. Return to my post I continue to monitor the radio. I did hear commander Glover acting defense efforts at capital as protesters began the transition from peaceful assembly to terrorism. I became agitated and which get moved into sport as I could hear the increasing desperation in the commander's voice. Yet we still had to wait for orders change. Eventually they didn't. At approximately 1:30 PM commander authorized rapid response to tunes deploy there are gear and respond to the capitol including CD 42. The last thing I remember hearing over the year before departing for the capitol grounds was confirmation that our explosive ordinance is so team had discovered a device. Given what she knew was being associated with the device I immediately realized and media discovered Obama some type near the capital. This guy was never far from my mind for the rest of the day. We ran back toward fans got on our heart gears quickly become an. Navigating the house and arrest enough to avoid the foot traffic we drove as close as we could at the capitol disembarking at the northwest side of the capitol grounds. We gave her gear final check and marched towards the west terrorists. The crowd listener this further from the kettle you're. So as he marched their resistance initially met was verbal. Commands sarcastically yell here come the boys and blues so brave who. Another columnists you remember your oath there is plenty of doing. A woman called a storm troopers. Another woman who is part of the model of terrorists laying siege to capitol the United States shouted traitors. More found appeal wounds label. And shouted traitors at us as we pass. One man attempted to turn into a do a slap a chance. Now we continue to march. We know marching into columns but as we got close of the west terrace the crowd became so dense that ignored progress march single file. What their hands on the shoulders of man front of us in order to avoid separation. However as we can close the terror cell line was divided we came under attack. Men attempted to rip the baton for my hands semi wrestled for control. I retain my weapon after a cushion back he yelled at me you're on the wrong team. Cut off from our leadership which is at the front of our formation we huddled up and assess threats surrounding us. One man tried and sailed to build a reporter with me chatting are you my brother. Another takes difference attack shouting you will die on your knees. I was at the front of our group and determined we had to push their way through the crowd Dorgan join defense proper. So I began shutting make way as a forged ahead hoping that a clear path rather stymied Salah. However as a look back I saw the rest of the group came under attack there were unable solemn. The crowd attempted to physically bar the rest of student platoon from following. I backtrack circling the terrorists off my team from their backpacks and a callers. Around this time one of the terrorists were scaled the scaffolding that adorned the capital the time. Through something heavy down on me and struck me in the head and disorienting and I suspect this resulted in the likely concussion I dealt with in the weeks after. Another man attempted to disarm me in my time. And again. We wrestled for control. He kicked me in excess as we went to the ground I was able to retain my baton again but ended up on my hands and knees and blind. The medical mask I was wearing at a time to protect myself from the corona virus was col above my eyes so I concede. I braced myself against the impact of the blows and feared the worst. Thankfully my platoon hundred tell their own attackers and Donna back to my seat. The crowd started chanting USA at us and we struck out against the west terrorists. I led the charge to the midst of crowd control munitions explosions and smoke engulfing the area. Tears were breaking apart the metal fencing and bike racks in individual pieces presumably to use as weapons. Thankfully we made it to the secondary fence line on the west terrorist that MPD and capital pleas for managing to hold. The rest my platoon got behind the line and we can take stock of the situation. I realize that back during the previous assaults someone had stolen my radium from that point on I was in the darkest our current status when reinforcements would arrive. Terrorists were scaling scaffolding on both our sides tower that was in front of us. And attempting to breach the waste time metal fence and that was the only barrier we had a sign from ourselves. The sea of people was punctuated throughout by slacks. Mostly variations American flags and from flags. There is Gadsden flags. It was clear the tears perceive themselves Christians I saw the Christian slack directly my friend. Now the red Jesus as my savior trump is my president. Another Jesus is king. When flag red don't give up the ship. Another had crossed rifles beneath the scope emblazoned with a pattern of the American flag. To my perpetual confusion I saw the thin blue line flagged. The symbol of support for law enforcement more than once being carried by the terrorists as they ignored or commands and continued to assault us. The Akron sting of CS gas or tear gas in knows street Josie sprain just mace. Hung in the air as the terrorists through there and see us getting through our own CS gas canisters back at us its Prius but there own OC. You they bought themselves or salt from us later learned there was one of them was spraying us in the face with wasps spread. The terrorists alternated between attempting break our defenses and shouting and or attempting to convert us. Many legend to be veterans homeless counted fox in this country and we're fighting for again when men trapped tried to start a chant of four more years. Another shouted do not attack us we're not black glass matter as this political affiliation is how we determine when to use force. And man and a Q and non equity X claims this is the time to choose which side of history to be on. Amanda shared greed god guns and trump stood behind them silently holding a trump flag. A new men came to the front succeeded on me continually breeding me telling me to take out my gear and given to him. To show solidarity with we the people or we're gonna run over you is voice cracked and slit the strain in the volume of us threats. He continued do you think your little pea shooter guns are gonna stop this crowd now we're going in that building. Eventually there's a search in the crowd defense buckled and broke apart. And we are unable to hold the line. A chaotic melee ensued. Harris pushed through line engaged dust and hand to hand combat. Several attempted to dog me over and still my baton. One last on the MySpace. Got a stun in my right eye and attempting to gadget out. I cried out in pain mansion shake moss. Mention shake him off before any permanent damage was done. I couldn't fully engage anyone for the moment I do when another twenty terrorists move into attack while my hands are full. It was always can do to keep ourselves on our feet and continue to fall back. Sprayed with a fire extinguisher and red smoke Perez smoke grenade burns at our feet. In the fight but terrace is knocked to the ground has jacket reds up exposing a large hunting knives on his belt. I along with several other officers piled on and while another removed the knife from his person. He regained himself unharmed and shouts indignantly what are you doing when you guys doing it. At this point the terrorists who claimed most of the western terrorists scorn and myself and other officers on the southern edge. We found a sides stare off the terrorists up to an upper landing. Followed by more stairs up and inside. Inside the capitol building costs as mark duhalde's briefly until it found places said decontaminate their faces of those scenes CS and take a quick breather. A policy. Someone in man sinopec and water bottle packaged water bottles must pass in the ma'am I washed off my face is best I could prince dump my mouth you drink the rest. Took the opportunity relative safety on my gas mask. Not long afterward I heard someone calling for officers moved to assist. A sealed myself for another rounded descended the stairway into long howling until the smoke and screams. The capitol building as reverend scene but judging from the sound of intense combat I could tell the solid lead outside. Where the terrorists enforced are treated. Officers were stacked deep. But every so often one and fall back from the front line nursing an injury struggling to breathe and those who remained would take stepped forward. It was a battle of inches with one side pushing the other a few and on the other side regaining their ground. At the time I and I suspect many others in the hallway did not know that the terrorists had gained entry into the building by breaking in doors and windows elsewhere. So he believed ours to be the last hundred sentenced for the terrorists ensure access to the building. And it essentially our elected representatives. Eventually it was my turn in the meat grinder there was a front line. The Sarasota while shields that they had stolen from officers what was stolen the times when other armaments they brought. Even during this intense contest of wills they tried to convert us to their COLT one man shouted we don't want to make our voices heard. And I think you feel the same I really think you feel the same. Allow another man attempts to batter us with a stolen shield. Another man like many others didn't seem to appreciate that this wasn't a game. He fought his way across the lawn up the steps through the western terrorists audio C and CS gas and at the front line this final threshold was asking us to hold on because he has asthma. The two sides were at a stalemate and a metal door friend it's sad and Middleborough and at the front line I inserted myself that the frame was at my back in an effort to give myself something to brace against. Provide additional strength strength when pushing forward. Unfortunately and soon after a secure this position the momentum shifted. And lost ground to got me there. On my left was a man with a clear eye shields stolen during the assault he slammed against me and with all the way to the bodies pushing behind him trapped and my arms were pins and effectively useless. Trapped against either she'll nominal after the door frame on my right. With my posture granting me knows functional strength or freedom of movement. I was effectively defenseless and gradually sustaining injuries from the increasing pressure of the mob. Directly in front of me in man sees the opportunity of my vulnerability. Grabbed the front of my gas mask he used to be my head against the door he switched to pulling about my had to strap stressing against my skull and straining my neck. He never enter uttered any words I recognized but opted instead for guttural screams. I remember him foaming at the mouth. He also put assault on his mouth so they had both hands free to assault me. Eventually succeeded in stripping away my gas mask and a new Russian exposure to CS and OC spray hit me. Mob of terrorists were coordinating their efforts now shunning heave ho as a synchronized pushing their way forward crushing me further against the metal door frame. Men and friendly grabbed my baton that I still held in my hands and in my current state I was an able to retain my weapon. He bash me in the head and face with a rupturing my lip and adding additional injuries my skull. At this point I knew I couldn't sustain much more damage should remain upright. At best a collapse and be a liability to my colleagues at worst he dragged down into the crowd and lynched. Unable to move or otherwise signal the officers behind me about ending to fall back. Added the only thing that I could do and screamed for help. Thankfully my voice was heard over the cacophony of yells in the blaring alarm. The officer closest to me was able to extra extricate me from my position another helped Michelle back to doling again. I found some more water and decontaminate my faces best I could. I don't know how her weight in the halls orbit soon after I got back on my feet went to the part where the fight was again. Until reinforcements arrived every able body made a difference. Without my gas mask I was afraid I'd be a liability in the hole and so it took the exit outside of the upper landing about the west terrorists. A son to please slime being held and the terrorists and circling us much like on the west terrace lower. It was getting later in the day however henin appeared we were the only ones getting tired seemed to most of the mob was content to yell rather than trying to break her line again. After some time of guarding the upper landing I saw a reinforcements arrive from the south I'm not sure which law enforcement agency was but I turned and I started clapping. As it was signed that badly helped badly needed help was started finally arrives. Soon after then I started feeling the effects of the day taking their total and went back inside to rest. Gradually all the members of CDU 42 gathered in the room known as the capitol crypt we checked on each other com blasts glad to see each other in one piece. Spider exhaustion. We would've ran out and fight again should the need ever isn't. Thankfully it's a day where I'm. More and more resources at a rapid capital to drive off the terrorists. We stayed in the crypt until quite late. And he did they even after we are allowed to leave the grounds we didn't get to go home. There was he needed immediate medical attention to prevent local hospital all the rest of us parks near the city Centre. Until the city was deemed secure enough for us to trick us. Heavily we finally got that message around 1 AM the following morning. We drove back and forth district and from there when home. Thank you Finland let me just like. Thank you very much. For your test moment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.