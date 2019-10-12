Transcript for Officer among 6 dead in New Jersey gun battle

Well today it around 1230 we received a call of shots fired. Immediately gauged by. High powered. Rifle fire. See why assist was called. But that's not we will learning at the same time that we had another officer down another part of the city. Down on Garfield avenue by David and normally act address. That officers sense. Listed as deceased that is Joseph seals. Detectable hour cease fire you. More on Joan a little bit him our units that awful for a better future with 3M okay. We had a citywide assist. Call for V chip for our partners. Our partners began with the FBI. Or thought party all surrounding municipalities. ATF. Just about all the folks. That. Are within earshot of us we Spock that. At that time we set up a tactical advantage. Continued to take on fire for hours. Our offices were under fire for hours. To more police offices were hit by gunfire. Once sustained a injury to the shoulder. Winds sustained another injury for the body. Those offices have since been released from the hospital. They are Rey Sanchez. Us and fair. Aaron Aliph Fernandez. Once again we're happy they're all right. However justice deals or prompted the guards shot said he received. At that time. We started to piece some information together. Everything I tell you is preliminary. The investigation will take weeks maybe months. The crime scene is expensive. As at three locations at least. At this time. I'm. We have one stolen you all be at a vehicle. It may contain an incendiary device case that it's since been taken from the location. And is being examined by a bomb squad members. Secondly we have. Five people feel way inside the store that. Members of the police force that's it up. Ben Ali we declared them VOA. We believe till bad guys. We believe the Rio mar not. A beast Boeing's Everett tied to store once again this is all preliminary information. But you should know that the police department in Jersey City and our partners. Finished ordinary job. Under very difficult circumstances. A high power rifle fire. Where no other citizens in Jersey City was struck were gone far. Our police officers. Were brave. Until finally the that was neutralized. And that's it for now everything else is.

