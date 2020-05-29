Transcript for Officer Derik Chauvin in custody, charged with 3rd-degree murder

I'm here to announce that former Minneapolis police officer Derek job and is in custody. Former Minneapolis police officer Derrick Chapman has been charged by the head of a county attorney's office with murder. And with manslaughter. Questions. Art over. He's been charged with third degree. Murder we are in the process of continuing to review. The evidence there may be subsequent. Charges later. I've field to share with you and detailed complaint will be made available Q this afternoon. I didn't want to weeded me longer to share the news that he's in custody and has been charged in her. The others the investigation is ongoing. We felt it appropriate to focus on the most dangerous perpetrator. I must say that this case is moved with the extraordinary. Speed. This. Conduct. This criminal action. Took place on Monday evening may 25 Memorial Day. I'm speaking to you at 1 o'clock on Friday may 29. That's less than four days that's extraordinary. We have never charged in case and that kind of timeframe. And we can only charge case when we have sufficient admissible evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. As of right now we have that mark and in particular for the giver follow. Good looking in the me. And other cities in with the video evidence available would have been arrested and held while awaiting charges earlier why that happens it. We have charged this case. As quickly. As sufficient admissible evidence to charge it. Has been investigated and presented to us. Homelessness and crime what's cool since yesterday in this morning the no malice murder for. Fair question. We have now been able to put together the evidence that we need. Even as late as yesterday afternoon we didn't have all that we needed. We have now founded and we felt the responsibilities. Charges as soon as possible all. Now you asked about identity. Folks I'm not going to talk. Specifically about this piece of evidence or that piece of evidence you will see. You all are veterans. I can only talk about what's in the complaint you'll see in the complaint the evidence and put it all together we needed to have at all. Now the me just. Quickly say we have evidence. We have the citizens. Spot cameras video that the horrible horrific terrible thing we have all seen over and over again. We have them officer's body worn cameras we have statements from some witnesses. We have a preliminary report from the medical examiner. We have discussions within expert. All of that is come together so we felt in our professional judgment it was time to charge and we have so done.

