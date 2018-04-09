Transcript for Officer 'fighting for his life' after he's shot responding to shoplifting report

We arrived here incumbent Tim but the first appearance of those two other suspects in that case but then we were told. There would be no public parts up here is because the suspects. Are only juveniles. Now I spoke with my TVI sources earlier this morning and they confirmed that two other suspects are on the eleven and fifteen years old. As of right now the GBI's says it too are being charged in connection with the shoplifting. Not with the shooting of Covington police officer Matt Cooper. This six year veteran of the Covington police department was shots in the head Monday afternoon. Investigators believe twenty wind year old Aaron Fleming shot Cooper after the officer responded to the wal marts in Covington police say Fleming. And that two juvenile suspects were stealing Bandana as at the time. Later on Monday police officers now Fleming dead in the woods from a self inflicted gunshot wound. As for the two other suspects in this case that GBI tells me that they've been interviewed and since been released to their parents charges are pending. In that matter as for. Officer Cooper again he is undergoing surgery we of course will stay on top of this story and we'll bring you all new updates. All throughout that day and ons obvious BTV dot com. We are here in Covington Audrey Washington channel two action news.

