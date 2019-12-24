Transcript for Officer fired after purported California carjacking

I'm here to talk to you about a critical incident we had on November 27. It started when we received a call from the Santa Rosa police department car which have been so Reuters carjackings several days prior. Have been located and was on them. Our deputies responded and tried to pull it over. The driver 52 year old David Glen ward started to pull over but then took off and started a pursued. But our deputies did not know at the time was that mr. ward was not only the owner of the car but the victim of their earlier carjacking. The suspect pistol whipped him and stole as car. Mr. ward had recovered the car that failed to report. It remains a mystery as to why he fled from our deputies. Once the pursuit ended mr. ward remained in the car and force was used to relive. Once removed mr. ward should signs of a medical emergency and he later died at a local hospital.

