Officer found justified to shoot suspect

More
A Colorado district attorney found Officer Richard Steidell to be justified in injuring a mass shooting suspect.
1:06 | 05/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officer found justified to shoot suspect
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"A Colorado district attorney found Officer Richard Steidell to be justified in injuring a mass shooting suspect. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77556867","title":"Officer found justified to shoot suspect","url":"/US/video/officer-found-justified-shoot-suspect-77556867"}