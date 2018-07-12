Transcript for Officer killed in Borderline shooting died from friendly fire

I'm a mean that your county sheriff's officials ate up the Sargent Ron he elicits debt. The borderline smashing it plays out so Smart one month ago today. Thirteen. Sargent Ron was shot six times that night but fatal bullet that struck his chest pain I Bradley ire from chp officer who was his body along I handed. Share official despite the known as the combat situation saying that the chp officer and suspect when he struck art he'll. This is a dynamic. Chaotic event that led to a very brief. But furious gun battle between the killer in the lawmen. The sheriff emphasized that both men risked their lives to save others. And his thoughts and prayers are with both men and their families. The news I've shared with you today in no way diminishes the heroic actions. Both men exhibited at the border line on the night of November 7. I'm Remy and you're watching ABC news lie.

