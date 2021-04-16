Transcript for Former officer Kim Potter charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter

And the former Minneapolis police officer who killed twenty year old Donte' Wright made her first court appearance. Virtually after being charged with second degree manslaughter. Kim potter is now free on bond. Wright's family gathered together to watch the hearing in ABC's Stephanie Ramos was there with the family and has more from Minneapolis Stephanie good morning. Hi there Diana. The family of Donte' right is demanding accountability. The twenty year old parents watched as the former police officer who killed their son during a traffic stop. May first court appearance we were there and we asked them how it felt to see her. I had came true anger and sadness. There's so many emotions going through my whole but are you that I can't even explain it. About former officer can potter is now facing a second degree manslaughter charge if convicted she could face up to ten years in prison. Adding 20000 dollar fine. Rights was fatally shot by potter 26 year veteran of the police department after she allegedly was took her gun for a teaser. Diane. Stephanie route us in Brooklyn center Minnesota thanks.

