Transcript for Officer, 'multiple' civilians dead after gun battle in New Jersey

A two officers were shot. One who recently gave his life for now the Jersey medical center and the second officer. Was shot in the shoulder. And he should recover and in two other officers are receiving medical treatment to two shrapnel. We into the building about ten minutes ago there are month of multiple deceased inside the building so we'll have more information on that shortly. And time again I wanted to say thank you to be. Port Authority the NYPD. All the other agencies that supported us and of course. A tough day for the Jersey police department and don't still under investigation. I don't wanna keep that it means you don't notice him. I'm still not at this point and anything else in the coming season which. Yeah we we we couldn't we can confirm this multiple deceased inside the building and all the schools and location of our security will be secure lurk. The foreseeable future until we feel comfortable to release all the children but all the children are counted for. Me and we'll provide more information on that shortly again I just wanna say. Tough day for Jersey police department. You know these these people worked tirelessly in very very tough conditions. And down her gonna notify the family but is one of our best police officers and talked a subject is yours for another player like how many officers Eric. Are two officers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.