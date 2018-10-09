Transcript for Officer who shot man in wrong apartment arrested

The Dallas police officer who shot and killed her neighbor in his own apartment has been arrested but the man's family says that arrest took too long. Attorneys representing bop and jeans relatives say. They're happy officer amber Geiger was arrested Sunday night but they say allowing her to be free for three days. Shows a double standard in yet another death of an unarmed black man. Police say the officer entered Jean's home thinking it was her apartment and mistook him for an intruder. Black people being keel. For driving while black walking while black this you had him live on while black he still was shot. In his own apartment. It's just. And she took my life. You can opinions. Officer Geiger is charged with manslaughter she's free on 300000 dollars bond.

