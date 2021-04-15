Officer who shot Daunte Wright released on bail

Protesters gathered for a fourth consecutive night and former officer Kim Potter is expected to be in court Thursday.
1:08 | 04/15/21

Transcript for Officer who shot Daunte Wright released on bail

