2 officers 'ambushed,' shot while serving eviction notice: Officials

More
The suspect who was being evicted has since barricaded himself in his home.
1:09 | 08/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 officers 'ambushed,' shot while serving eviction notice: Officials
Very active very fluid. That one person that's. Was or suspects that was shooting at the deputies deputy entered for this morning. Stayed inside the house we've yet he'll make contact with him. Our troops the swat negotiator been trying to talk to him. And FBI agent negotiator it's been trying to make contact with the individual and has been absolutely zero contact with him at this point.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:09","description":"The suspect who was being evicted has since barricaded himself in his home.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65022716","title":"2 officers 'ambushed,' shot while serving eviction notice: Officials ","url":"/US/video/officers-ambushed-shot-serving-eviction-notice-officials-65022716"}