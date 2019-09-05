Transcript for Officers fired 76 shots at suspect while driving

York county district attorney's office announcing there will be no criminal charges against its U Anaheim police officers involved in these deadly shooting. Anaheim police releasing new body cam video at announcing the dismissal of officer Kevin Patterson his overall. Performance fell far short of the standards. The community and the police department. Expects. There. Officer Patterson is the driver who appears to shoot more than 80% of the more than seventy rounds fired during a short pursuit. Most of them through the windshield of a moving call or Alter shots teammates the passenger is being disciplined. Yes you're hallucinating at the matter of fact it's its arms. On July 21 family members of Al the youth Nava called police saying he was acting erratically he took off at his truck when officers arrived. Not a died after big shot multiple times G cisneros says the violations are still under investigation but he and the mayor making it clear mistakes were made. We failed. What the expect off of ourselves. And watched the community demand should. Off us G cisneros says the department continues to work with its civilian oversight committee to improve its policies and procedures. In his decision the DA pointed to knob his actions and these BB gun he was holding believed to be real at the time the district attorney went on to say he's alarmed by this conduct and along with the public. Is relying on the Anaheim police department to fairly take any and all appropriate administrative actions. Now I spoke to a family member of knob as this morning who said they have not yet sought legal action against the city they just believe this could have been handled better. Are pouring in Anaheim Gregory ABC seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.