Transcript for Officers injured by rowdy protesters after man shot dead by US Marshals Service

TBI agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer involved shooting that occurred in the Frazier community it's meant this Wednesday evening. Eliminate airy information indicates that at approximately seven. Multiple officers with the United States Marshals Service Gulf Coast regional fugitive task force encountered a male. Wanted on multiple warrants outside of the home in the 2700 block of Durham street as he was getting into a vehicle. While attending to stop individual he reportedly rammed his vehicle into the officer's vehicles multiple times before exiting with a weapon. The officers fired striking and killing the individual. No officers were injured. You know Memphis police department we've been dreary. Supportive of protest we will not allow. He acts of violence will not allow destruction of property will not allow acts of vandalism to occur. And you know Guillen. Continue to community options. For the enormous restraint and show tonight officers who did have to dawn protective gear. And we know there are a number of officers were injured. The end at some point. We did deploy chemical agent. The chemical agent appeared to be effective in dispersing the crowd which schools are only goal.

