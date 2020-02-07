Now Playing: Hugh Downs dies at 99

Now Playing: Trump ‘should have been verbally briefed’ on intelligence: Pelosi

Now Playing: Newspaper delivery man pivots business during pandemic

Now Playing: This 3-year-old giving his dad a 'checkup' is the cutest thing you’ll see today

Now Playing: 13-year-old celebrates middle school graduation with epic dance moves

Now Playing: 15-year-old makes donation kits for lonely nursing homes residents

Now Playing: What it's like to be a COVID-19 vaccine trial participant

Now Playing: Top tips to get hired

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: Miami-Dade County is seeing record number of new coronavirus cases

Now Playing: Latest developments

Now Playing: Authorities reviewing Elijah McClain death

Now Playing: ‘I’m all for masks’: Trump

Now Playing: Former Jeffrey Epstein companion Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Now Playing: WNBA star Maya Moore speaks out on Jonathan Irons’ release from prison

Now Playing: Fourth of July weekend temperatures to reach 90s and 100s across US

Now Playing: Cape Cod officials warn of Great White sharks

Now Playing: Massive wave hits couple posing for wedding photos