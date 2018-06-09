Transcript for Officers mistake black grandson with white grandmother as carjacker, police say

A a and race played a factor in this Sunday morning stop listen to one while the toast officer just before he orders a man out of that blue Lexus. I look at it. One black guy back. Organ that lack. That. Law. Now listen moments earlier when the officer radios in the called to dispatch. There's no mention of the suspect's description. I did that play down at a truck Earl I. And an individual right you know a little lectures. The man complies with the officer's orders getting out with his hands up back work. Thought I polite back what spot he's handcuffed and put in the back of a squad while the two women who happened to be white explained to the officers they have the wrong guy. At the grant bond. Then the officer tries to explain why he made the stop. Welcome back. That. Baghdad. The lady. As for the eighteen year old in cuffs he's eventually let go I don't know what they saw that they see what's going on. But obviously that's the reason they're. What it seems like is that at Lincoln center of some type of misunderstanding.

