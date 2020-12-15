Officers rescue man and dog who fell through Utah reservoir ice

Dramatic bodycam footage shows officers rescuing a 66-year-old man and his dog after they fell through the ice at Utah’s Mantua Reservoir.
2:08 | 12/15/20

