Officials apologize after using stun gun on man with cochlear implants

More
Brett Elkins, 19, could not hear commands from police near a domestic dispute scene due to dead batteries.
0:41 | 10/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officials apologize after using stun gun on man with cochlear implants

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"Brett Elkins, 19, could not hear commands from police near a domestic dispute scene due to dead batteries.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66503209","title":"Officials apologize after using stun gun on man with cochlear implants","url":"/US/video/officials-apologize-stun-gun-man-cochlear-implants-66503209"}