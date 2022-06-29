Officials confirm murder of New Hampshire girl who went missing in 2019

With new evidence, police announced that 8-year-old Harmony Montgomery was killed in early December 2019 in Manchester. Investigators continue to search for the suspect and Montgomery's remains.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live