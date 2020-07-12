Transcript for Officials disagree whether Texas man was killed by mountain lion

First wasn't Thursday evening hood county sheriff's deputies found 48 year old Christopher white leaked by a creek to enlighten. Nearly. It was a burger some crime scene sheriff Roger deeds says the Tarrant County medical examiner believes in Mountain Lion killed point. Now people were coming out and say in the had this happen to me are heard this. Saw this on the game camera. We're trying to follow up on those instant salute but late Sunday state investigators said in the statement none of the evidence reviewed by Texas parks and wildlife department. Indicates an attack by am now a lion or other wild animal but Tony is standing by the in these assessment but still investigate. That actually can't that here. Day straight homers like Billy beavers here for deer season are now taking extra caution. Once I heard about this actually stayed in my truck last video from last week's shows and on related citing a hundred miles away en route let. The first confirmed mountain lion in the Metroplex. In at least twenty years out hunting season and all you need to be. We're of their surroundings in the last hundred years there have been around thirty mil lion killings in the US none in Texas. But a couple learned deadly attacks in the western part of this were trying to discourage. Anybody coming out that are looking on their own surging on their own. With hunting season go our deputies and wildlife officials disagree over whether white Lee's death was from a male lion or any animal at all. If put up more cameras and continue to search and investigate. In hood county I'm William Jewell.

