Officials say no hazardous materials involved in 2nd train derailment in Ohio

This comes after Norfolk Southern has announced it is removing 2,000 feet of tracks in East Palestine, Ohio, to remove contaminated soil from the February derailment.

March 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live