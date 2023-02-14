Officials: MSU shooting suspect dead

Three people are dead and five others were injured in a shooting Monday night at Michigan State University, officials said, and the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

February 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live