Transcript for Officials search for a motive in Virginia Beach attack

We turn now. To the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting in Virginia Beach officials there say they want to focus on the twelve victims of the attack. Instead of on the gunman one of those victims is Ryan Keith Cox his colleagues. They Cox sold them to hide inside an office in barricade the door while he went out to try to help others. Parks was among those who are honored at a vigil last night in Virginia Beach ABC's Serena Marshall joins us now with new details on the investigation Serena good morning. Today well good morning from the time those first shots were fired it to four brave police officers taking down initiator it was 36 minutes of terror. Now friends and families remember the lives taken. Twelve lives lost twelve victims remember. Hundreds of people gathering to remember the seven men five women murdered at their work by their longtime calling it could. They leave overweight. That we will never be able to fill. Key industry Rauch trying to make sense of the loss of her friends at least he had brown would worked for the city for four and a half years knowing that when I go there that it. I won't bring it to her anymore. And that's. Past and immunize park at the building a memorial stands as we learn in new. Officers arriving just two minutes after the first nine on one call but navigating through a maze of hallways and was described as a honeycomb type of building. Ten minutes later they find in engage the suspect. Later identified as city employee to Wayne chronic. A prolonged gun fight ensues the suspect carrying two handguns extended magazines in the final answer. Thirty minutes after that first call officers busting to her door taking him down. He later died at the hospital right now we didn't have anything glaring. They are still searching for a motive fifteen years city employee handing in his resignation just hours prior colleagues searching for answers. He briefly made eye contact was made but it. Did not point the gun at me. The FBI has now taken the lead in the investigation and authorities say they are still in the evidence gathering phase but for victims remain hospitalized in critical condition today well. So so many question street and Marshall thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.