Officials still searching for 3 missing in Alaska

The state's Dept. of Public Safety said they had searched the region with several resources including K9s, drones, boats and helicopters since the landslide struck Monday night.

November 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live