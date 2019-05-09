Officials urge coastal resident to evacuate immediately

More
Hurricane Dorian has weakened, but it continues to pummel Florida’s east coast.
1:57 | 09/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officials urge coastal resident to evacuate immediately

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:57","description":"Hurricane Dorian has weakened, but it continues to pummel Florida’s east coast.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65398870","title":"Officials urge coastal resident to evacuate immediately","url":"/US/video/officials-urge-coastal-resident-evacuate-immediately-65398870"}