Now Playing: Category 2 Hurricane Dorian lashing East Coast

Now Playing: Officials urge coastal resident to evacuate immediately

Now Playing: R. Kelly in court for a status hearing

Now Playing: Storm surge, gusty winds and heavy rain pass through Florida

Now Playing: Jacksonville deals with effects of Dorian

Now Playing: Health care activist Ady Barkan: 'Fighting for justice gives me purpose'

Now Playing: Push to bring relief to more than 70,000 in need in the Bahamas

Now Playing: At least 14 accusers file lawsuit against Lyft

Now Playing: Ford issues recall, warning seat backs may detach in a crash

Now Playing: Toddler found dead after being left in pickup truck for up to 3 hours

Now Playing: $100,000 donated to Bahamas woman who took in 97 rescue dogs

Now Playing: Pentagon to put 127 projects on hold to free up money for wall

Now Playing: Authorities have recovered 33 victims killed in dive-boat inferno

Now Playing: Trump shows old map with Alabama in Dorian’s forecast path

Now Playing: ‘Emily Doe’ in Brock Turner sexual assault case goes public

Now Playing: 127 military construction projects put on hold to fund border wall

Now Playing: Deadly Dorian may make landfall in Carolinas

Now Playing: New Jersey man charged for allegedly stealing millions in online dating scam