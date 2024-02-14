Ohio 5-year-old abducted by foster mother, believed to be in danger

A search is underway for 5-year-old Darnell Taylor who went missing overnight. An amber alert was issued after concerning statements were made by his foster mother, police say.

February 14, 2024

