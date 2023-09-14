Ohio EV battery plant workers fight for union protections

ABC News' Alex Presha reports on the battery plant employees of Ultium Cells in Lordstown, Ohio, who say they're building the cars of the future while being left behind on wages and union protections.

September 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live