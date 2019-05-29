Now Playing: Storms move east as more than 50 twisters are reported in 8 states

Now Playing: Tornado survivor speaks out

Now Playing: Ohio hit by major tornado outbreak

Now Playing: 5 tips for going far in the spelling bee

Now Playing: 'Jeopardy James' less than $300,000 from Ken Jennings' record

Now Playing: Hiker who got lost in Hawaii terrain for 17 days says she meditated

Now Playing: Police seeking man seen on video pummeling ride-share driver

Now Playing: Biden: Trump's insults 'beneath the dignity' of office of president

Now Playing: US climber describes frenzy atop Mount Everest: 'It was scary'

Now Playing: Teen pleads guilty to illegally entering Mar-a-Lago with Trump present

Now Playing: Navy pilots report seeing UFOs in US airspace

Now Playing: Oklahoma takes on Big Pharma

Now Playing: Meet Denver Zoo's 2 newest rare Asian elephants

Now Playing: This dad interviewed his daughter on her first day of school for 13 years

Now Playing: Hawaii hiker survivor: 'I never felt fearful'

Now Playing: Vietnam vets John Kerry, Tiney Corbett Jr on how the war changed their views

Now Playing: Civil rights activist on organizing one of the largest marches in US history

Now Playing: Anti-Vietnam War activist, journalist and literary agent David Obst's story