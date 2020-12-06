Ohio lawmaker called out for racist remarks

More
An Ohio state senator was fired and is facing calls to resign after making comments questioning if black communities have a higher COVID-19 infection rate because they wash their hands less.
1:39 | 06/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ohio lawmaker called out for racist remarks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:39","description":"An Ohio state senator was fired and is facing calls to resign after making comments questioning if black communities have a higher COVID-19 infection rate because they wash their hands less.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71209967","title":"Ohio lawmaker called out for racist remarks","url":"/US/video/ohio-lawmaker-called-racist-remarks-71209967"}