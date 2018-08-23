Ohio State coach Urban Meyer suspended following independent investigation

The head football coach will miss the first three games of the 2018 season.
0:17 | 08/23/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Ohio State coach Urban Meyer suspended following independent investigation
Well one of the best known coaches in college football has now been suspended Ohio State's Urban Meyer. We'll miss the first three games of the season the punishment follows a school investigation that found Meyer. Mismanaged domestic violence accusations against a former assistant coach.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

