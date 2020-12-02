Transcript for 2 Ohio State football players charged with rape, kidnapping

New this morning to Ohio State football players are facing rape and kidnapping chargers one of the suspects is from our area. Amir rape and Jason went have been suspended from the team. They're accused of raping a woman last week and police say that we recorded the incident in a video where he insisted that she says the encounter was consensual. Which is a senior safety at Ohio State who played football at Erasmus hall high school in Brooklyn.

