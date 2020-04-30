Transcript for Oil price drop takes towns from boom to bust

We're taking a closer look at a part of the country suffering on 12 punch in the middle of this pandemic. America's oil fields we've reported on the historic drop in crude oil prices at one point the price fell to a shocking negative 37 dollars a barrel. But beyond the numbers the collapse in oil has had a devastating consequences for so many people whose livelihoods are now in jeopardy. ABC's Marcus Moore brings us a story of the hard hit area trying to cope with the fallout. By the time the sun rises over west Texas many of the pump jacks to adopt the bear terrain have already been working overnight. What they bring from deep below the surface Disney dreams possible. It's made lots and dreams come true. Certainly made it certainly made my and come true. For so many your dreams of home. Nobody then they saw this coming the price or no mean is this killings. I'll give you forecast I can hang on. Land remain as and that's the unknown. Tonight the story of a perfect storm an unprecedented collapse in the price of oil mixed with a pandemic that's claimed lives and gut of the global demand for crude. Putting livelihoods in jeopardy the missed an uncertain future. And I are looking at millions of dollars worth of equipment just sitting here in millions and millions of dollars worth of paper weights. Obviously not making any money to sitting here. Jesse lane is the chief operator of nimble crane in pecos Texas one of the many service companies that support the oil and gas industry. However there work has dropped off dramatically planes are flying cruise ships aren't sailing. Buses are moving. He says there was signs of trouble long before the pandemic hit an international price war driving the global supply of oil up. And prices down the situation only worsened by the sudden fall in demand. Lane says a simple drive makes it all clear. Just a couple of months ago there was nuke gridlock from trucks heading to drilling sites passing through this always stop people at Texas. This is or let Texas today that fame and affection virtually empty. It has perhaps been most have been an illustration of how does economic slowdown has impacted this community and so many others across west Texas. And you let it sit near him. You get knocked back two years it's depressing just like a switch it all changed. He's had to lay off dozens of workers. To. I have to tell someone what are your employees that. There are no longer working under that must be blessed be the hardest thing you've ever had to do. When you. He does it work here and then. They know when it's busy they know and slow. So when you call somebody into your office when a slow. You know they know. That's probably what's happening. When you had to tell him that they have to go home with no job and it's very very tough. Very very tough. Toughest thing and it. We have. No choice but things to go Mike Bowman is a crane operator of the few still live fully. He travels back and forth between west Texas and Alabama and staying at a small camp. Damper on company property. Today he's backing to head back home knowing full well the possibility. You might not get called back if things get. Worse at any point you know the owners could show up and say look you know we just can't afford to do this anyway and I understand. I mean trying to run a business you're trying to make money you're not Tron the lose money. You've got you know a 100000 dollar investment because they think park and that is an eventuality Bob Stewart vowels tool for an I was holding company in Andrews Texas thank. My granddad started this business and bush said he seven years ago. He and his wife Denise bought the company from his grandfather in 19970. Yeah they've weathered ups and downs before this wood is admittedly different. The stunning fall in April the price of a barrel of oil dips to negative 37 dollars what I saw go negative. I told today that not a sit. We're gonna have a job tomorrow and outlawed. Albeit slightly prices have edged back up I never thought I'd be happy to see two to hire all. But Stewart grapples with the pressing questions about how he will ensure his business survives and how to keep workers here employed well into the future. That's the frightening part for me Marcus the guy that asked to make these decisions for a 110 people that are employed here and it. Big if five make bad decisions try to guide us forward it would fail we all fail. Here they've all agreed to take pay cuts to keep the company afloat until things turn around and leaving out. Some oil and gas workers who just moments ago sat in traffic to reach the oil fields and now mind if food giveaways like this in Odessa. What the oil price drop and grown a virus that did them one and the other wouldn't be so bad but. What about W hidden it's destroyed. Stacy Collins told us he doesn't work to open reminds. Me mr. Supposedly what has that been like man yeah. That like so many across the country the food banks here expects the lines to potentially get even longer. Is it it's everything that runs from somebody makes forty dollars now hard to somebody makes your thousand dollars a year doesn't have a job. Then his huge an until the glut in sell oil gets better and we're not going to be any. We'll continue to struggle. There he has a burning question here when will it improve. And what the industry looked like afterwards Stewart who's been around this industry for decades I think doesn't know nor does anyone else we met here in west Texas. How long as it's gonna last. 100000 dollar question isn't it. But in the face of real pain and uncertainty. There is hole in a new day the sun sets once again. These fields in west Texas. I don't know what it looks like we're not sure rather nasty scars or some scrapes and so. Nicks and bruises maybe ten pounds lighter and led her to come out we'll figured out. You have some scars and bruises no doubt but we will come out Marcus joins us now Marcus town like this are really hurting because they're so dependent on the oil industry that even if things do start to reopen the demand is unlikely to be there because so many people are out of work right. Oh yeah yup that's right Lindsay you know oil and gas is the lifeblood of the economy here. In west Texas and in the feeling. From people here is that even when they that the stores in the shops and restaurants and movie theaters. Open back up. There are still a lot of people who won't be able to go to those places. Because they don't have jobs and and that's one of the things that makes this current situation. Unique because in downturns in the past obviously the oil industry has been for the ups and downs over the decades. But in the past the workers the perhaps simply go to another state like that North Dakota or or Alaska. To do the same work. But right now there are simply are no job so they can't go anywhere. And that is what is making this this'll difficult and that Jesse lane the gentleman who we met who operates the Crane Co. In pickles Texas. You know he said that as as people across the country are celebrating that the lower gas prices. He hopes they remember that there are fat things that are struggling because of those low gas prices. And they are a whole all hoping. They'll have some relief some. Markets are thanks so much to you an entire team for putting that she's together for a.

