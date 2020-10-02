Transcript for Oklahoma House passes bill that would revoke licenses of doctors who perform abortion

Yet issue here today at the Oklahoma county courthouse for two separate laws one having to do with telemedicine the other with whose a lot of perform abortions. The trust women clinic and OKC disappointed by today's decision. There is no medical benefit to these senseless loss which really only serve the function of making it. Harder for women to access access their fundamental rights of course. The challenges having to do with what's commonly called the abortion pill. The first law a ban on doctors' prescribing that pill via telemedicine the other one's stopping anyone besides a doctor from performing abortions. Including advanced practice nurse practitioner is. The clinic argued that because they say there's only four clinics in this state that offer abortions. The restrictions mean a lot of women after travel hundreds of miles for them. It's obviously difficult to know more difficult opt in to receive an abortion in rural areas. You know it's difficult for women to travel. The state arguing the restrictions are there for safety Oklahoma attorney general Mike Honecker praising the decision saying in a statement today quote. This is an extreme lawsuit seeking to overthrow common sense safety laws that have been on the books for half a century combined we look forward to our continued defense of these laws sort in this lawsuit will still continue the judge being very clear today she wants this litigated quote. Fairly quickly. Adequate at a courthouse and I don't Richards KOCO by news.

