Oklahoma students walk out over death of nonbinary student

The walkout comes one day after the police released surveillance video of the altercation involving 16-year-old Nex Benedict, whose cause of death has yet to be determined.

February 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live