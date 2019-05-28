Transcript for Oklahoma takes on Big Pharma

To Oklahoma now the first legal major legal challenge against a one of America's big pharmaceutical companies. In the OP ordered epidemic in this country 130 people die. Per day from that epidemic in the state of Oklahoma today's taking aim at one of those big drug makers Johnson & Johnson. Accusing them of being a king pin in this crisis for deceptive marketing of painkillers in downplaying the risks. The state settled with two other companies just a few weeks ago Purdue Pharma and T the pharmaceuticals Johnson & Johnson of course. Denies wrongdoing but a landmark move today. As this first legal challenge moves forward asked that plays I want to bring in Dan crossed he's the CEO. Hi co-founder of able recovery and Oklahoma City. Opt for a little bit more on how this is playing out in Oklahoma. I Dan it's great to see you what's the situation on the ground there right now as this in a trial gets under way. Well Oklahoma has has been hard hit Barton. Aaron. And Aaron. It is until about her 2000 or we let the nation. Basically from 20082012. And the abuse of prescription painkillers. We had like. Eight point 13%. Of population twelve and over to abusing hope you worried prescriptions. And subtle. That that was like. Almost double what the rest of the nation was seen. So but I'm two to Oklahoma's credit. We took several initiatives that would. We were early on like description monitoring program. Group restricting them. Prescription medications. Right now are problem is that. People that need those medications or haven't. Trouble getting and M cracking down on film on doctor's. Opera web must go and that right here actually produced that result. In 2012. We. Started seeing a decline in the number of prescriptions that Rabin. Being written opt for 40. Oklahomans. We saw 30% decline in in the number of prescriptions from 2012. Most states. Didn't start seeing that until like the last Copeland. Years yet and I want to ask you about that down because and you you've talked about did doctors cracking down a prescriptions for appeal Lloyd's some of the resources the state has put. Or towards fighting this but do you hold the drug companies themselves responsible and to what extent. Should they be held liable. Yeah and and an art I got there are going to be very carefully here I've not studied the shots in the Johnson case and I'm mom and attorney. But I would say so the other nations want to read is that. May meet me knowing when he shipped more screw options. Arm to reach certain counties. Then they hand. People in those counties so. I think think they knew what was gone on in some cases. I don't know about Johnson & Johnson but in some cases they were. They were giving doctors kickbacks. And things like that so yes there are there are some reasons. And in general our society yes that good drug companies are responsible. Because knowingly did this they also do things like they said that. On if taken as prescribed and according to this regiment became addicted will that's not true. Do you own your own you're your your organization works on the front lines with folks trying to recover from the addiction murder is specifically you were telling our of one of our producers that you focus on fentanyl. Which is. One of the products that Johnson & Johnson makes they're in court today over that the fentanyl patch. How much of a role is fentanyl plane in the spring ounces. Yeah out back in 2008 are warned everybody arts plus approach to. Two. How the public policy what is beyond are trying because Regan do something about treatment and prevention well. I predicted that there'd be massive shift to heroin addiction and and that did take place what I couldn't project. What does the onset of fentanyl in what that does it turns. Herr that the conversion to heroin into Russia knew it because you never know when you're getting one grain or two grains are three grains. You don't want grain might. Did she really really high. Grains may picture and an overdose situation 33 grains might certainly chilly. And that's us mixed up in her garage somewhere and removed somebody's home it is not soft pharmaceutical great circumstances. Well certainly. All of those drugs it's creating a very very difficult situation and as you say at least on the prescription I'm so. So extremely powerful. And on they're all kinds of our terms about Carl. It permeates through the scanner you know some some say it permeates through the latex gloves I don't know what the trees as. Our broad blue corn does is it is extremely lethal. And it you get the car the mold you know that's like this off the scale. And so in that and that's what that jury in the Eric's brother the judge. In this trial in Oklahoma with Johnson & Johnson case will be looking at no doubt we're out of time. I think every day across thank you so much will be able recovery in Oklahoma City appreciate your perspective in the work that you do there well with those who are addicted.

