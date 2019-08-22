Transcript for Ole Miss student's suspected killer to have psych evaluation

We received new information yesterday. We review that information with branded his family and the defense team it's what you offer Steve recent. Refute that with all things they remembered but branded as well let's break it. It was our collective decision it was in. Britain's best interest to withdraw our request for a bond just we are requesting a psychological situation and we're heading agreed order here right. So that Brandon will be evaluated state cost the district attorney's office can present this to the brain injury the next grand jury that convenes actually next week. Here in the face candy that will be their decision to me. Mr. pre war. From Atlanta will have to make that decision and then we go from there so. We don't have the right to do to stop that so two in true that everything's on hold. Would not be accurate and how. Car that the bond issues failed an open it would with growing apprehended will be hailed in custody and we are waiting the psychiatric evaluation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.