Ole Miss victim's friends hold emotional vigil

More
Alexandria "Ally" Kostial's body, riddled with gunshot wounds, was discovered on Saturday in Harmontown, Mississippi, about 30 miles from Ole Miss.
0:45 | 07/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ole Miss victim's friends hold emotional vigil
Friends and former classmates came together to remember murdered University of Mississippi student Alley hostile. They gathered outside the 21 year old former high school outside of Saint Louis a day after police released the last known bidding old cost soul. Before she was shot to death allegedly by a male classmate. Friends say they hope the tragedy doesn't define her life. I want her to be known for not what happened to her protest but she was a way more than that she was. The sweetest person and I can't say that half an hour is an understatement but that she was just. Our best friend and she didn't deserve what happened to hurt. Consoles week begins this afternoon. In the meantime an attorney for the 22 year old charged in her murder says he will plead not guilty.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"Alexandria \"Ally\" Kostial's body, riddled with gunshot wounds, was discovered on Saturday in Harmontown, Mississippi, about 30 miles from Ole Miss.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64587751","title":"Ole Miss victim's friends hold emotional vigil","url":"/US/video/ole-miss-victims-friends-hold-emotional-vigil-64587751"}