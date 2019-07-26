Transcript for Ole Miss victim's friends hold emotional vigil

Friends and former classmates came together to remember murdered University of Mississippi student Alley hostile. They gathered outside the 21 year old former high school outside of Saint Louis a day after police released the last known bidding old cost soul. Before she was shot to death allegedly by a male classmate. Friends say they hope the tragedy doesn't define her life. I want her to be known for not what happened to her protest but she was a way more than that she was. The sweetest person and I can't say that half an hour is an understatement but that she was just. Our best friend and she didn't deserve what happened to hurt. Consoles week begins this afternoon. In the meantime an attorney for the 22 year old charged in her murder says he will plead not guilty.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.