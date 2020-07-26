Transcript for Olivia de Havilland, star of ‘Gone with the Wind,’ dies at 104

She was born in Japan to English parents but grew up in Saratoga California. For most of her adult life she was a strange from her sister the actress Joan Fontaine. They never reconciled. The public first got to know or as maid Marian to Errol Flynn is Robin Hood. But she will always be remembered for gone with the wind. It managed to me happiness. Filming experience. Of mine who lives. I've never been violently when it was immediately. I drink. She was only 22 when she was cast as Melanie appearing with Clark Gable. I wish I could tell you what he was really and I can. And I regret to say happened. Off screen she was a bit of a rebel suing Warner Bros. over the seven year contract system which made actors virtual property of their studios. She won a landmark decision that signal the end of the contract system in Hollywood. After the legal battle she returned to films and dominated the silver screen in the late 1940s. Receiving three nominations and winning two Oscars for best actress. Keen to each his own in 1946. And the heiress in 1949. In 2008. She received the American national medal of the arts from president George W. Bush. Her independence integrity and grace won creative freedom first though. And for fellow film actors independence. Integrity. Breaks. One of the great ladies of Hollywood Olivia de Havilland. Lynn's eating this ABC news.

